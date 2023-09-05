Two charged with endangering children

Owens Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Two locals are facing multiple charges after authorities found that six children were living in a home that was allegedly uninhabitable and in complete disarray.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, two adults — later identified as Jacob Owens and Beth Ann Rittenhouse — were arrested.

Fayette County Child Protective Services (CPS) called Washington Court House Police to help escort six children from the home. According to reports, officers performed a detailed search through the home. The officers reportedly found an abundance of bugs, feces and trash throughout the home, which are major health concerns to the children.

Owens, 31, and Rittenhouse, 33, were both charged with six counts of endangering children, all misdemeanors of the first degree.

The juveniles were removed from the home by CPS. Authorities did not divulge the address of the home for confidentiality reasons.