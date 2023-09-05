Atomic Credit Union holds Community Appreciation Day

Atomic Credit Union Regional Manager, Nick Bailey, Marketing Manager, Lindsey Denney, and Senior VP of Operations, Branden McGhee, were available throughout the day serving lunch to the community. Submitted photos Senior VP of Operations makes a hot dog for visitors. Submitted photos Kim Sever, kayak grand prize winner. Submitted photos

Atomic Credit Union thanked the Washington Court House community for making its recent Appreciation Day a success.

“We had a great time meeting the community members, serving lunch, and helping you with your financial needs,” said a news release. “We served over 200 hot dogs, with chips and drinks. We would also like to thank the local radio station for making sure we had some great music throughout the day.”

Congratulations goes out to all of the raffle winners, and to the grand prize kayak winner, Kim Sever.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 70,000 members throughout its 19-county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan, Athens, and Washington Court House, with new branches opening soon in Circleville and Hillsboro.

Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with over 70 participating local area schools.

Atomic Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA, Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.