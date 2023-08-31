What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Carnegie Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.

From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to attending STEM programs, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget. Interested in trying a new hobby? The library can help. Borrow board games, disc golf sets, or a sewing machine from our Beyond Books collection! There’s something for everyone at Carnegie Public Library and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students of all ages. Everyone should have one! Your Carnegie Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit cplwcho.org.

For children: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. is Kids Teaching Kids! Crochet with Flora is a casual crochet club for kids ages 7-12. Beginners and experienced crafters are welcome.

Storytimes: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, ages 0-3, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m.

For little ones, storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

New at the library: Home School Day! This day each week is geared toward children ages 5-12, and their families. On Home School Day the library is yours! We will have an activity or program each week focusing on STEM, Art, Books, and more. This is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families. This weekly program begins Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.

Programs for adults: Flower Arranging with Bellafield Flowers! Brooke will be back for one last workshop before the cold weather sets in. Create a beautiful floral arrangement to take home, with instruction and flowers from Bellafield Flowers. Space for this workshop is limited, and registration is required. A fee of $50 is due at time of registration (cash or check only, made out to Bellafield Flowers). Register in the library at the Adult Circulation Desk. Open to adults ages 18 and up.

Dusty Ruth, member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, will be available for one-on-one meetings Tuesdays in September from 4-6 p.m. Dusty is interested in hearing your stories and answering your questions about this elusive creature. Meetings take place by appointment at the library. Please call or visit the library to schedule an appointment with Dusty. Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m., the library’s Adult Crochet Club will meet and create! Stop by with your project, or to offer guidance to others still learning! On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m., tune in to a presentation from the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association to learn how to better understand and respond to dementia related behaviors. On the day of the event, check the library’s website and Facebook page for a link to this virtual program. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., Adena Healthy System’s Senior Life Solutions will present: Self Care September – Suicide Prevention.

The Scarecrow Book Sale takes place beginning Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m., and runs through Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. Come in and stock up your personal library! All items are 50 cents and Saturday, Sept. 16 is $1 a bag day! Proceeds will benefit the library’s general fund and the local AAUW scholarship fund.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

Coming up, the library is closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.