Smokin’ Ham Band to perform at Ag Society Fall Dance

The Smokin’ Ham Band will perform at the Fayette County Ag Society’s Fall Dance on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Swine Pavilion beginning at 8 p.m. Those interested must be 21-years-old or over to enter. Tickets are $10, in advance or at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a full cash bar and food. A huge raffle drawing will be held at 9 p.m. For advance tickets/info, call 740-335-5856. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Ag Society. Pictured from left to right, Wayne Arnold, Ag Society director; Michael Ater, Apple Farm Equipment; Made Joe, Ohayo Hibachi Grill; and Diane and Ron Amore, Amore Pizza and LeElla Lanes. Not pictured: Gordan Plumbing, Gustin Seed Services, and BobCat of Dayton.

Submitted photo