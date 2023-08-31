Community Calendar

Labor Day Weekend Sidewalk Sales – Sept. 1-4

Sidewalk sales during Labor Day weekend at Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd, Jeffersonville.

The “Wright” Run Against Drugs – Sept. 2

Raise money to support the continued drug education for the youth in the community at Washington Park on Eyman Drive, Washington Court House. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Race begins at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Fayette County Prevention Coalition.

Shoppin’ & Rockin’ Shop Hop – Sept. 8

Main Street Fayette is hosting an Ohio State Buckeyes themed shop hop located at Back-En-Thyme, Salty Broads Patio & the Elks in downtown Washington Court House from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk Against Animal Cruelty – Sept. 9

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is hosting its 11th-annual Walk Against Animal Cruelty at Washington Park on Eyman Drive, in Washington Court House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk will be one mile around the park. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Fayette County Drug Education Car Show – Sept. 9

Destination Outlets will have its annual Fayette County Drug Education Car Show at Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Sept. 11

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Fayette County Community-Crossroads Christian Church in Washington C.H. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty

Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting – Sept. 12

The Fayette County Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold its regular quarterly meeting at 11 a.m. at the county commissioner building.