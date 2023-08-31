Blue Lions win FAC No. 5 at Buckeye Hills

The Washington Blue Lions won the fifth Frontier Athletic Conference golf match on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. (Standing, l-r); John Wall, Garrett Wahl, Will Miller, Logan Clevenger, Luke Crabtree, and Isaiah Wynne. Photo by Christy Wall

GREENFIELD — Frontier Athletic Conference match number five for boys golf took place on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Coming into the match, Chillicothe was in first with a record of 18-2, followed by Washington in second at 15-5, Miami Trace in third at 13-7, Jackson in fourth 10-10, Hillsboro in fifth at 4-16, McClain in sixth at 0-20.

The Blue Lions won the event on Wednesday with a score of 161, followed by the Cavaliers with a 165, the Panthers with a 172, the Ironmen with a 180, the Tigers with a 196, and the Indians with a 202.

Individually for Washington, John Wall led and was the co-medalist with a 37, followed by Garrett Wahl with a 39, Will Miller with a 41, Luke Crabtree and Logan Clevenger with a 44, and Isaiah Wynne with a 50.

Individually for Chillicothe, Aidan Fischer led and was the co-medalist with a 37, followed by Kaiden Koch and Vincent Haller with a 42, Kaleb Elliot and Jackson Oyer with a 44, and Cooper Elliot with a 47.

Individually for Miami Trace, Cade Whitaker led with a 39, followed by Brady Armstrong and Corbin Melvin with a 43, Kaden Noble with a 47, Emerson Shannon with a 50, and Jonah Goddard with a 55.

Individually for Jackson, Noah Ernst led with a 41, followed by Easton McGraw and Parker Holsteion with a 46, Haden McKenzie with a 47, Garison Marcum with a 49, and Rylan Wyant with a 52.

Individually for McClain, Zane Adams led with a 41, followed by Jeremy Webb with a 50, Carter Nelson with a 52, Leland Ewry with a 53, and Alex Perie and Paul Royse with a 58.

Individually for Hillsboro, Tate Davis led with a 47, followed by Conner Kelch with a 51, Logan Zurface and Walker Pence with a 52, Logan Barton with a 57, and Jay Reno with a 68.

Following the match, the current FAC standings have Chillicothe still in front at 22-3, followed by Washington at 20-5, Miami Trace at 16-9, Jackson at 12-13, Hillsboro at 4-21, and McClain at 1-24.

The sixth and final FAC match will take place on Monday, Sept. 11 at Chillicothe, and the FAC Championship is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19 also at Chillicothe.