Blue Lions win FAC No. 5 at Buckeye Hills

Tyler Flora
-
0

The Washington Blue Lions won the fifth Frontier Athletic Conference golf match on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. (Standing, l-r); John Wall, Garrett Wahl, Will Miller, Logan Clevenger, Luke Crabtree, and Isaiah Wynne.

Photo by Christy Wall

GREENFIELD — Frontier Athletic Conference match number five for boys golf took place on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Coming into the match, Chillicothe was in first with a record of 18-2, followed by Washington in second at 15-5, Miami Trace in third at 13-7, Jackson in fourth 10-10, Hillsboro in fifth at 4-16, McClain in sixth at 0-20.

The Blue Lions won the event on Wednesday with a score of 161, followed by the Cavaliers with a 165, the Panthers with a 172, the Ironmen with a 180, the Tigers with a 196, and the Indians with a 202.

Individually for Washington, John Wall led and was the co-medalist with a 37, followed by Garrett Wahl with a 39, Will Miller with a 41, Luke Crabtree and Logan Clevenger with a 44, and Isaiah Wynne with a 50.

Individually for Chillicothe, Aidan Fischer led and was the co-medalist with a 37, followed by Kaiden Koch and Vincent Haller with a 42, Kaleb Elliot and Jackson Oyer with a 44, and Cooper Elliot with a 47.

Individually for Miami Trace, Cade Whitaker led with a 39, followed by Brady Armstrong and Corbin Melvin with a 43, Kaden Noble with a 47, Emerson Shannon with a 50, and Jonah Goddard with a 55.

Individually for Jackson, Noah Ernst led with a 41, followed by Easton McGraw and Parker Holsteion with a 46, Haden McKenzie with a 47, Garison Marcum with a 49, and Rylan Wyant with a 52.

Individually for McClain, Zane Adams led with a 41, followed by Jeremy Webb with a 50, Carter Nelson with a 52, Leland Ewry with a 53, and Alex Perie and Paul Royse with a 58.

Individually for Hillsboro, Tate Davis led with a 47, followed by Conner Kelch with a 51, Logan Zurface and Walker Pence with a 52, Logan Barton with a 57, and Jay Reno with a 68.

Following the match, the current FAC standings have Chillicothe still in front at 22-3, followed by Washington at 20-5, Miami Trace at 16-9, Jackson at 12-13, Hillsboro at 4-21, and McClain at 1-24.

The sixth and final FAC match will take place on Monday, Sept. 11 at Chillicothe, and the FAC Championship is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19 also at Chillicothe.

No posts to display