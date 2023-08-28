ValuTex recently held a ribbon cutting for its Honeycomb Expansion project. Submitted photos ValuTex introduces its Honeycomb Expansion project ValuTex introduces its Honeycomb Expansion project

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — ValuTex, located in the Washington Court House (WCH) Industrial Park, held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for its Honeycomb Expansion project.

This $4 million investment allows ValuTex to re-shore a product, originally sourced from China. Unfortunately, ValuTex – like many other US-based companies – experienced delays, shortages, and increased transportation costs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Not only does this expansion provide them with a domestic, higher-quality product, but it also aids in their efficiency, profitability, and potential increase in customer base.

ValuTex, founded in 2011, supplies fiberglass woven roving products to customers throughout North America and Canada. ValuTex’s sister organization, Fiber-Tech Industries – another manufacturer in the WCH Industrial Park – is its largest customer, purchasing three million square feet of Honeycomb, per year.

This project has been partially funded by JobsOhio and supported by the Manufacturing Extension Program (MEP) of CSCC, and the Washington Court House Economic Development office.

The Honeycomb Expansion project will create 20 full-time jobs once it is fully operational.