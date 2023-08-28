Loved ones remembered at Hospice Butterfly Release

SABINA — More than 60 members of the community released 110 butterflies in honor of loved ones at the Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release on Aug. 12 at the Sabina Church of Christ.

The Butterfly Release raised more than $4,500 to support patient care and services at the not-for-profit organizations. For those who were not able to attend, butterflies were released on their behalf.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support for our mission from our community,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “We were honored that so many friends and family joined us to remember those who have touched our lives. We’re also thankful for our volunteers who helped with the event.”

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are grateful to the event sponsors, including Accurate Health and McGohan Brabender, the Painted Lady Sponsors.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community. Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington. Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.