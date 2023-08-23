HILLSBORO — The Washington High School tennis team played a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Hillsboro Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Hillsboro won the match, five courts to none.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Scarlett Studebaker, 1-6, 0-6.

Kate Bailey lost at second singles to Aly Johnson, 2-6, 0-6.

At third singles, Siddhi Patel lost to Jenna Hart, 0-6, 1-6.

Sam Dallmayer and Adysun Bartruff lost at first doubles to Kallie Sharp and Keyle Johnson, 2-6, 0-6.

At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendell Woods fell to Willow Becker and Adalyn Gaines, 2-6, 0-6.

Washington will play at Miami Trace Thursday, Aug. 24. The start time of the match has been moved back to 6 p.m. due to the heat, according to Miami Trace Athletic Director Aaron Hammond.

Washington is at Jackson Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m.