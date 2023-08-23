The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County hosted a tri-match on Wednesday, Aug. 23 including Washington, Miami Trace, and Vinton County.

The Blue Lions won the event with a team score of 172, followed by the Panthers with 182 and the Vikings with 194.

Individually for Washington, John Wall and Will Miller led and were co-medalists, each with a 40. Garrett Wahl was next with a 44, followed by Luke Crabtree and Isaiah Wynne with a 48, and Cooper Robertson with a 58.

Individually for Miami Trace, Corbin Melvin led with a 41, followed by Jonah Goddard with a 45, Kaden Noble with a 47, Cade Whitaker and Emerson Shannon with a 49, and Brady Armstrong with a 52.

Individually for Vinton County, Brayden West led with a 45, followed by Cobra Sharp with a 48, Gavin Clark with a 50, Silas Allen with a 51, Hayden Reynolds with a 52, and Scout White with a 56.