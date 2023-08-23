Blue Lion Cooper Robertson hits an approach shot on the ninth hole at the Greens Golf Course of Fayette County during the match between Miami Trace and Vinton County on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County hosted a tri-match on Wednesday, Aug. 23 including Washington, Miami Trace, and Vinton County.

The Blue Lions won the event with a team score of 172, followed by the Panthers with 182 and the Vikings with 194.

Individually for Washington, John Wall and Will Miller led and were co-medalists, each with a 40. Garrett Wahl was next with a 44, followed by Luke Crabtree and Isaiah Wynne with a 48, and Cooper Robertson with a 58.

Individually for Miami Trace, Corbin Melvin led with a 41, followed by Jonah Goddard with a 45, Kaden Noble with a 47, Cade Whitaker and Emerson Shannon with a 49, and Brady Armstrong with a 52.

Individually for Vinton County, Brayden West led with a 45, followed by Cobra Sharp with a 48, Gavin Clark with a 50, Silas Allen with a 51, Hayden Reynolds with a 52, and Scout White with a 56.

