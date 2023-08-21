LEESBURG — It was a battle of the Lions on Monday, Aug. 21 as the Washington Lady Lions (0-1) traveled to take on the Fairfield Leesburg Lady Lions in Leesburg’s season-opening volleyball contest.

It went to five sets as Washington won the first set 25-20 and the third set 25-16, while Leesburg won the second set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-16.

In the fifth and final set, neither team led by more than two points until Washington scored the final point of the evening to defeat Leesburg by a score of 15-12.

Statistically for Washington, Addison Knisley led with four aces, followed by Maggi Wall with two aces and Aysha Haney, Natalie Truex, and Lilly Shaw with one ace each.

Kierstyn Mitchell led the team with fifteen kills, followed by Jarika Mick and Truex with seven, Shaw with four, Addi Shiltz and Peyton Hughes with two, and Haney and Wall with one a piece.

Knisely led in set assists with 14, followed by Haney with 13, Wall with 10, and Shiltz with one.

Truex led with three blocks and Mick added one.

Wall led in digs with 36, followed by Haney with 17, Mick with 14, Knisley with nine, Mitchell and Jordan Mead with five, Truex with three, Hughes and Shaw with two, and Shiltz with one.

Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley spoke following the victory.

” We did a lot better tonight than we did Saturday as far as coming out from the start of each set stronger. We were able to capitalize a little bit more on our hitting strengths. We dug ourselves a hole and we had to fight to get out of it, but we came back every single time and we never gave up. Any time that we had some momentum and energy going our way, it really pushed us ahead. The girls did a really good job at the front row. Kierstyn Mitchell leading with 15 kills, that was huge for her and then she was stepping up in a lot of ways and also Maggi Wall back in the defense. I mean, I could name all of the girls really because there were key moments tonight where each of them stepped up. This was a total team effort as far as having the we over me mentality and I think it’s gonna pay off for us in the long run. I’m just really proud of my girls for finishing out and making sure that they’re doing their jobs, so I’m excited for them”.

DeAtley also gave her well wishes to senior Lilly Shaw who suffered an ankle injury during the third set of the evening and was unable to continue.

In the j-v contest, Washington won in three sets. Washington won the first set 25-13, lost the second set 25-11, and won the final set 25-16.

Washington (1-1) will hit the road for the third straight time in six days as they take on the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 24 with the freshman contest beginning at 5 p.m.

Leesburg (0-1) plays again on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at home against Eastern at 6 p.m.