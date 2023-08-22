WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — As temperatures soar and an excessive heat watch goes into effect on Thursday, the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) emphasizes the importance of pet safety during extreme weather conditions.

With scorching temperatures forecasted in the coming days and heat index temperatures expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees, pet owners are urged to take proactive measures to protect their furry companions from the potential dangers of excessive heat.

“When there is extreme weather, calls to our humane law enforcement department to check the well-being of animals typically increase,” said, Brad Adams, FRHS Chief Humane Agent. “Providing heat safety tips helps to ensure their well-being and prevent unnecessary suffering or harm caused by heat-related issues.”

Pets are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, dehydration, and burnt paw pads. Just as humans take precautions to beat the heat, our beloved animals require special care to remain safe and comfortable during extreme weather, according to Adams.

Key Recommendations for Pet Safety:

Hydration is Paramount: Ensure a constant supply of fresh, clean water for your pets. Dehydration can happen quickly, and ample hydration is vital to their well-being.

Limit Outdoor Activities: During the hottest parts of the day, such as mid-morning through early evening, keep outdoor activities to a minimum. Walks should be taken during cooler times, such as early morning or late evening.

Provide Shade and Shelter: If your pet spends time outdoors, make sure they have access to shaded areas and shelter from the sun. Avoid asphalt and concrete surfaces that can become scorching hot and burn their paws.

Never Leave Pets in Vehicles: The temperature inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with windows cracked open. Leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle can lead to fatal heatstroke.

Cooling Measures: Use cooling mats, bandanas, or damp towels to help keep your pets cool. Ice cubes can be added to their water bowls, and a small kiddie pool can provide a fun way for them to cool down.

Grooming: Regular brushing and trimming of long-haired pets can help prevent overheating. However, be cautious not to shave them completely, as their fur also acts as insulation against heat.

Awareness of Signs of Heat Stress: Familiarize yourself with the signs of heat-related stress in pets, which may include excessive panting, lethargy, drooling, rapid heartbeat, and difficulty breathing. If you suspect your pet is experiencing heatstroke, seek immediate veterinary attention.

Collaborative Efforts for Pet Safety:

“We urge pet owners to take these precautions seriously. Our animals rely on us for their well-being, and with the right measures in place, we can ensure they remain safe and comfortable during these challenging weather conditions,” said Adams.

If anyone sees an animal that needs to be checked on, please call the Fayette Regional Humane Society at 740-335-8126 and select option “2” or submit a form online at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They rely on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected, and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org