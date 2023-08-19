The Miami Trace Lady Panthers kicked off their volleyball season at home against the visiting Waverly Lady Tigers.

The Lady Panthers would sweep the Lady Tigers in three sets to begin their 2023 campaign with a 1-0 record.

In the first set, Miami Trace won 25-21. They followed by winning set two 25-15 and set three 25-22 to earn the victory.

Statistically for the Lady Panthers, Sydney Carter led with five aces, followed by Cecilia Robinson with three and Katelyn Gardner, Lauren Farrens, and Kylie Yeazel with one ace each.

Miami Trace Head Coach Doug Mace spoke about his team after the victory.

“Well, we’re very young and inexperienced, So I was happy. I knew the roller coaster thing was going to happen, and that’s just going to be part of our DNA this year. All in all, I’m really happy with the kids. They stayed at an even flow the whole time and didn’t see too much roller coastering or up and down emotions and that was a good thing. There were times where there were three sophomores and three freshmen on the floor. I think they’re gonna hopefully keep getting better. We’re not very tall, and then a couple of our big kids are hurt right now, so this wasn’t the original plan, but for the youth and inexperience we have, I was happy with how they stayed in the game. Waverly made some runs on us two or three different times and we didn’t panic. They just kept playing. That was that was really good to see at this point in the season.”

In the j-v match, the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Tigers in two sets.

The Lady Panthers are home again in their next contest as they take on the Greeneview Lady Rams on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with the j-v contest beginning at 5:30 p.m.