WAVERLY — The Miami Trace Panthers kicked off their football season on the road against the Waverly Tigers on Friday, Aug. 18. A season ago, Miami Trace suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Tigers in a game that they were firmly in control of for most of the evening. The Panthers came into Friday’s game looking to avenge that loss.

Waverly won the coin toss and deferred, giving Miami Trace the ball to start the game. The Panthers went three-and-out to start the contest, punting the ball away to the Tigers.

Waverly put together a nice drive and had the ball in Panther territory but turned the ball over on downs. Miami Trace was force to punt once again and then were able to force a Waverly punt.

The Panthers were moving the ball on their next series and had the ball on Waverly’s side of the field, but an errant snap stalled the drive and forced another punt. Miami Trace was able to hold tough on defense again to force another punt and give the offense another chance to score. The end of the first quarter saw the contest knotted at zero.

The Panther offense gained some life on a long run from quarterback Trey Robinette down to the Waverly 32-yard line. A few plays later, Miami Trace faced a fourth-and-five from the 27-yard line but a big completion from Robinette to Garrett Guess kept the drive alive. Moments later, Robinette connected with Gaige Stuckey on a 21-yard strike to put the Panthers ahead with the extra point making it 7-0.

Waverly responded rather quickly on a 45-yard touchdown pass but the extra point was no good, allowing Miami Trace to hold on to a 7-6 lead.

The Panthers drove the ball into the red zone on their next series and capped the drive off with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Robinette to Guess. The extra point was no good as Miami Trace led 13-6 midway through the second quarter.

Later in the quarter, Waverly had the ball and took a deep shot and pass interference was called on the Panthers to move the ball into plus territory. Waverly then connected on a deep pass down the middle of the field to put the ball at the 11-yard line, and scored on the next play with just 22 seconds remaining in the half. The PAT was good, tying the game at 13 which was the halftime score.

After forcing a Tiger three-and-out, Miami Trace put together a drive that saw a long run from Robinette to get the ball just outside of the red zone, followed by a 23-yard touchdown run from Asher LeBeau. The PAT made it 20-13 in favor of the Panthers.

Later in the third quarter, Robinette hit Guess on a short pass that Guess turned into what appeared to be a touchdown of over 50 yards, but a penalty on the play nullified the score. The Panthers would turn it over on downs a few plays later.

A huge sack from the Miami Trace defense thwarted the next drive for Waverly, and the Panthers responded with their final touchdown of the evening. With around 10 minutes to go in the game, LeBeau broke free and was nearing the end zone but fumbled at the goal line. The ball was recovered in the end zone for a Panther touchdown and the extra point made it 27-13.

Waverly quickly responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass and the extra point brought it within seven.

Several penalties marred the next Miami Trace possession and they were forced to punt the ball back to the Tigers.

Waverly would turn the ball over on downs on the next possession, giving the ball back to Miami Trace. An interception would get the ball back for the Tigers but again they were unable to score.

The Panthers tried to run out the clock but were unable to get a first down and punted the ball back to Waverly with 42 seconds to go in the game.

On the first play of the drive, Waverly executed a hook and ladder trick play that got the ball into Panther territory. The very next play, Waverly went deep and the ball was deflected by a Miami Trace defender and the ball landed in the arms of a Waverly receiver who held on and raced into the end zone.

With just 26 seconds to go, it was decision time for the Tigers and they chose to go for the two-point conversion and the win. Waverly’s quarterback dropped back and rolled right, throwing the ball to the front corner of the end zone where Miami Trace senior Jake Manbevers was able to break up the pass to all but seal the victory.

The Tigers unsuccessfully attempted an onside kick, allowing Miami Trace to take a knee and run out the rest of the clock. Panther head coach Jerry Williams spoke after the victory.

“We just didn’t get to finish when we needed to finish and get first downs there late, but our guys were just flying around and playing hard nosed football, and that the passion that they had tonight was was excellent. This is a young group that needs this momentum.”

He discussed what he told his players at halftime when the score was tied at 13.

“It’s funny in how ironic it was. I told them not to leave it in the hands of the referees, don’t leave it in the hands of a last play, let’s not be in that situation. We ended up being in that situation but we were fortunate that the ball bounced in our favor this time.”

Miami Trace (1-0) will play again on Friday, Aug. 25 at home against Wilmington (1-0).