On a wonderful weather-wise mid-August Friday evening, the Washington Blue Lions began the 2023 high school football season by hosting former league rivals the London Red Raiders at Gardner Park.

A large crowd turned out to support both teams.

However, for the Blue Lions, it was a disappointing evening, as the Red Raiders scored the first two times they touched the ball and went on to post a 62-14 victory.

London kicked off to the Blue Lions, but, on the first play from scrimmage, a pass was intercepted by Andrew Sims and returned 20 yards for a touchdown.

The extra-point kick was good.

Washington began its next possession on its own 27-yard line.

There was a fumble on the play, recovered by London.

On London’s first play from scrimmage quarterback Damian Roby ran to the outside and carried 24 yards for a touchdown.

With 11:29 to play in the first quarter, it was 14-0 in favor of the visitors.

Washington moved the ball into London territory on the next series.

The Blue Lions were in that in between spot — too close to punt and too far to attempt a field goal.

Washington ran the ball, but did not get the first down, with London taking over at its 35-yard line with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Seven plays later, Hunter Canney scored from five yards out. The point-after kick was good, extending London’s lead to 21-0.

The Blue Lions remained undaunted, taking the ball at their own 28-yard line.

Several plays into the drive, Canney intercepted a Gavin Coffman pass giving London the ball at its own 45 yard line.

On the ensuing series, London converted a fourth down to retain possession and went on to score on a 37-yard run by Zach Jones.

The extra-point kick went wide to the right, leaving the Red Raiders with a 27-0 lead with 1:16 left in the first quarter.

The Blue Lions went three and out, punting early in the second quarter.

London took possession at the Blue Lion 45-yard line. Five plays later, Noah Sollars scored on a 6-yard run. With the kick, the Red Raiders were in front, 33-0.

Washington had good field position to start the next series at its own 45-yard line.

The Blue Lions were bitten by the turnover bug once again; this time it was Steven Gravely who snagged the ball and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. With 7:06 to play in the first half, it was a 41-0 lead for London.

The teams exchanged punts in the final minutes of the first half.

Washington junior Charlie Eplin recorded a quarterback sack to help thwart one of London’s final possessions of the half.

Unofficial first half stats had the Blue Lions with 73 yards of offense to 241 for London.

Washington had four first downs, but were hurt by four turnovers.

London had the ball to begin the second half and picked up where they left off, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Damian Roby to Zach Jones.

Washington junior Rocky Jones put the Blue Lions on the board with a long kickoff return for a touchdown.

Gavin Coffman passed to Mason Coffman for a two-point conversion to set the score at 48-8.

That score came with 8:50 to play in the third quarter.

London responded with a 1-yard touchdown by Sollars. The kick was good, giving the visitors a 55-8 lead.

London’s final score was a 7-yard run by Kyler Russell.

For what turned out to be the final score of the game, Gavin Coffman connected with Mason Coffman for a 35-yard gain.

That set up the same combination — Coffman to Coffman — as Mason made a terrific diving catch in the end zone. Washington attempted a two-point conversion, which was no good.

“We got off to a bad start,” Washington head coach David Everson said. “And it caved in on us.

“(London) is very physical,” Everson said. “They are really good at things that we struggle with.

“They’re really good up front and their backs run extremely hard,” Everson said. “They’re a good program — year-in and year-out. That’s a great measuring stick for where we need to get to, but, we’re not there.

“I’m proud of our kids, they hung in there,” Everson said. “We fought for four quarters. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes. We’ve got to rally the troops and get better next week.”

Washington will be on the road on Aug. 25 with a game against the Broncos at Western Brown High School.

Western Brown won its opener at Hillsboro Friday night, 38-27.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Friday, Miami Trace beat Waverly, 27-26; McClain upended Adena, 42-28; Chillicothe lost to St. Charles, 21-18 and Jackson shut out Logan, 22-0.