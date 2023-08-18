Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 13
Alliance 12, Uniontown Lake 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 38, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6
Anna 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 12
Antwerp 42, Montpelier 6
Arcadia 34, Cory-Rawson 7
Arcanum 27, Covington 6
Archbold 24, Genoa Area 14
Ashland 26, Caledonia River Valley 20, OT
Ashtabula Lakeside 22, Eastlake North 14
Attica Seneca E. 21, Ashland Crestview 12
Aurora 17, Twinsburg 7
Avon 49, Brunswick 7
Avon Lake 19, Strongsville 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Blanchester 14
Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Carey 19
Beallsville 41, Millersport 14
Beaver Eastern 43, Corning Miller 15
Beechwood, Ky. 31, Cin. McNicholas 14
Bellbrook 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7
Bellefontaine 46, Sidney 19
Bellville Clear Fork 17, Lucas 14, 2OT
Belmont Union Local 20, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 21, Marietta 18
Bishop Fenwick 28, Franklin 14
Bishop Hartley 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 19
Bishop Ready 53, Newark Cath. 21
Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Whetstone 0
Bluffton 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Bowling Green 44, Tontogany Otsego 31
Boyd Co., Ky. 46, S. Point 7
Brookville 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 14
Byesville Meadowbrook 20, Zanesville Maysville 17
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 19
Caldwell 39, Lore City Buckeye Trail 26
Campbell Memorial 30, Louisville Aquinas 0
Can. McKinley 33, Warren Harding 14
Can. South 42, St. Clairsville 40
Canal Winchester 17, Groveport-Madison 0
Canfield 38, Beloit W. Branch 19
Canfield S. Range 41, New Middletown Spring. 14
Carlisle 37, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Casstown Miami E. 28, Spring. Greenon 6
Cedarville 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Centerville 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 12
Chardon 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Chillicothe Unioto 21, McArthur Vinton County 20
Cin. Anderson 44, South Oldham, Ky. 15
Cin. Country Day 30, Cin. Summit Country Day 0
Cin. Finneytown 28, Attica, Ind. 0
Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Colerain 3
Cin. Princeton 41, Elyria 7
Cin. Purcell Marian 32, Cin. Deer Park 20
Cin. St. Xavier 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Cin. Turpin 31, Cin. Oak Hills 24
Cin. Winton Woods 21, Trotwood-Madison 7
Cin. Wyoming 16, Hamilton Ross 12
Circleville Logan Elm 39, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8
Clayton Northmont 28, Vandalia Butler 10
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Cle. John Adams 0
Clyde 14, Bellevue 6
Coldwater 29, Kenton 12
Cols. DeSales 21, Dresden Tri-Valley 17
Cols. St. Charles 21, Chillicothe 18
Columbia Station Columbia 41, Independence 6
Convoy Crestview 41, Rockford Parkway 27
Cortland Lakeview 41, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Creston Norwayne 56, Brookfield 7
Crooksville 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13
Crown City S. Gallia 32, Racine Southern 28
Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, Cols. Eastmoor 0
Defiance Ayersville 27, Delta 7
Dublin Coffman 24, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 0
Dublin Jerome 30, Westerville S. 15
E. Liverpool 50, Minerva 0
Eaton 45, Greenville 7
Elida 42, Tol. Rogers 6
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Leetonia 6
Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Elyria Cath. 14
Fostoria 19, Van Buren 14
Gahanna Lincoln 10, Mason 5
Garfield Hts. Trinity 38, Ashtabula St. John 6
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 6
Geneva 42, Hunting Valley University 21
Girard 42, Jefferson Area 21
Glouster Trimble 14, Nelsonville-York 12
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, Akr. Ellet 14
Granville 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 8
Green 14, Dover 6
Grove City 59, Dublin Scioto 20
Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Cols. Independence 14
Grove City Christian 42, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Hamilton Badin 18, Hamilton 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 39, Hicksville 0
Hanoverton United 41, Atwater Waterloo 6
Haviland Wayne Trace 32, Ft. Recovery 30
Heath 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 0
Hilliard Bradley 20, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Hilliard Darby 34, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28
Hilliard Davidson 56, West 0
Howard E. Knox 14, Johnstown Northridge 0
Hudson 35, Medina Highland 21
Jackson 22, Logan 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Sullivan Black River 8
Kirtland 14, Dalton 7
LaGrange Keystone 41, West Salem Northwestern 0
Lakewood 48, Cle. John Marshall 12
Lancaster 24, Ashville Teays Valley 17
Lebanon 27, Springboro 14
Lees Creek E. Clinton 12, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Leipsic 25, Millbury Lake 19
Lewis Center Olentangy 46, Tol. Whitmer 35
Liberty Center 35, Defiance Tinora 14
Lima Bath 14, New Bremen 7
London 62, Washington C.H. 14
Lorain 35, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Loudonville 35, Ashland Mapleton 20
Lowellville 22, Columbiana 21, OT
Macedonia Nordonia 16, Bedford 8
Malvern 26, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26
Marion Elgin 30, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Marion Pleasant 21, Richwood N. Union 15
Marysville 24, New Albany 17
Massillon 28, Valdosta, Ga. 17
Mayfield 58, E. Cle. Shaw 0
McComb 42, Harrod Allen E. 7
McConnelsville Morgan 52, Warsaw River View 0
Mechanicsburg 38, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Medina Buckeye 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Mentor 26, Massillon Jackson 21
Metamora Evergreen 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 6
Miamisburg 49, W. Carrollton 0
Middletown Madison Senior 33, Camden Preble Shawnee 13
Milan Edison 35, Oberlin Firelands 6
Milford 42, Trenton Edgewood 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster Triway 7
Milton-Union 27, New Paris National Trail 12
Mineral Ridge 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22
Minford 17, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Minster 41, Ft. Loramie 28
Mogadore 34, Mogadore Field 0
Monroeville 27, Kansas Lakota 7
Morral Ridgedale 20, W. Unity Hilltop 6
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Bucyrus 8
Mt. Gilead 15, N. Lewisburg Triad 8
Mt. Orab Western Brown 38, Hillsboro 27
Mt. Vernon 45, Marion Harding 20
N. Can. Hoover 27, Akr. Buchtel 21
N. Ridgeville 41, N. Olmsted 7
New Carlisle Tecumseh 32, Fairborn 15
New Concord John Glenn 28, Circleville 0
New Lexington 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
New Madison Tri-Village 41, Troy Christian 6
New Philadelphia 42, Louisville 21
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Crestline 0
Newcomerstown 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7
Newton Falls 48, E. Palestine 34
Norwalk 27, Tol. Start 0
Oak Harbor 47, Tol. Bowsher 6
Olmsted Falls 35, Solon 0
Ontario 17, Lexington 14
Parma Padua 21, Parma Hts. Holy Name 9
Pataskala Licking Hts. 26, Johnstown 22
Paulding 36, Swanton 0
Pemberville Eastwood 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 18
Perry 32, Madison 7
Perrysburg 46, Tol. St. Francis 8
Pickerington Cent. 28, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17
Pickerington N. 39, Cin. Elder 35
Piketon 28, Goshen 22
Pioneer N. Central 30, Elmore Woodmore 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
Poland Seminary 38, Salem 6
Port Clinton 47, Tol. Waite 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 78, Manchester 6
Proctorville Fairland 32, Portsmouth W. 29
Reading 47, Cin. Woodward 0
Reedsville Eastern 55, Bidwell River Valley 6
Richmond Edison 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 14
Richmond Hts. 38, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Rittman 27, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Garfield Hts. 0
Rootstown 42, Mantua Crestwood 30
Rossford 28, Northwood 7
STVM 35, Mansfield Sr. 14
Sandusky Perkins 80, Tol. Woodward 0
Shelby 41, Mansfield Madison 14
Smithville 21, Massillon Tuslaw 6
Sparta Highland 35, Fredericktown 0
Spencerville 28, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12
Spring. NE 55, Tipp City Bethel 7
Spring. Shawnee 41, Riverside Stebbins 0
Springfield 27, Cle. St. Ignatius 11
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Day. Christian 0
St. Henry 17, St. Marys Memorial 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Wellsville 6
Streetsboro 36, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 22
Struthers 37, Lisbon Beaver 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Bellaire 6
Sylvania Southview 34, Sylvania Northview 0
Thornville Sheridan 33, Newark Licking Valley 14
Tiffin Columbian 41, Fremont Ross 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Findlay 14
Tol. Ottawa Hills 29, Gibsonburg 6
Van Wert 47, Bryan 21
Vermilion 21, Castalia Margaretta 14
Versailles 26, Celina 0
W. Jefferson 29, Cols. Africentric 22
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22, Coshocton 21
W. Liberty-Salem 48, St. Paris Graham 15
Wadsworth 49, Barberton 18
Wauseon 49, Sherwood Fairview 12
Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Westlake 42, Grafton Midview 28
Willard 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 6
Wilmington 28, Cin. NW 7
Youngs. Valley Christian 30, Columbiana Crestview 12
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Parma Normandy vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.