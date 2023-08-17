Washington and Miami Trace boys golf welcomed the Grandview Heights Bobcats to the Greens Golf Course for a tri-match on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Washington won the match with a score of 177, Miami Trace finished in second with a score of 181, and Grandview Heights was third with a score of 213.

For the Blue Lions, senior John Wall led the way and was the medalist with a 38. Will Miller shot a 44, Cooper Robertson and Isaiah Wynne both shot a 46, and Garrett Wahl and Luke Crabtree shot a 47.

For the Panthers, Corbin Melvin shot a 43, Brady Armstrong shot a 44, Kaden Noble and Jonah Goddard shot a 47, Cade Whitaker shot a 49, and Emerson Shannon shot a 52.

Miami Trace and Washington will have another match on Monday, Aug. 21 at Hillsboro in the fourth Frontier Athletic Conference of the season.