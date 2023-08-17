LONDON — The Washington High School girls tennis team visited London High School Wednesday, Aug. 16 for a match against the Red Raiders.

London won the non-conference match, five courts to none.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Josie Cover, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Kate Bailey fell to Alaina Tate, 1-6, 2-6.

Siddhi Patel lost to Emily Matthews at third singles, 2-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Sam Dallmayer and Adysun Bartruff lost to Lauren Peters and Jacey Peters, 3-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost to Sophia Alt and Bri Leham, 0-6, 0-6.

Chillicothe is at Washington for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Washington travels to Hillsboro for a FAC match Tuesday, Aug. 22 and is at Logan Elm Wednesday, Aug. 23 and at Miami Trace Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.