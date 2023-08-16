WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 14

Michael S. Hignite, 58, Hamilton, OVI (first-degree misdemeanor), vandalism (fifth-degree felony), OVI suspension.

Christopher J. Gram, 38, 3033 Snowhill Road, Knox County warrant.

Isaiah M. Leasure, 20, at large, probation violation.

James W. Matson Jr., 61, at large, failure to control, leaving scene of accident.

Ashley N. Scott, 25, 831 Independence Court, expired operator’s license.

Aug. 13

Jonathon T. Harrison, 33, 112 McKinley Ave., Sabina Police Department warrant.

Darcy R. Jackson, 39, Mt. Sterling, driving under suspension.

James Sever, 38, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, non-compliance suspension.

Ina Sever, 69, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, wrongful entrustment.

Aug. 12

Caleb A. Marshall, 23, 1349 Greenfield Sabina Road, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Zakariah C.D. Wilson, 25, Sabina, starting without safety.

Melissa C. Bennett, 38, 628 Columbus Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Brooklyn A. Reeves, 22, 678 Robinson Road Lot 11, expired registration.

Jeffrey G. Caulley, 45, 523 Fifth St., civil protection order violation.