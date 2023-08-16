WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 14

Theft: At 5:35 p.m., a South Solon man reported that he hired a male to complete work on a residence on Ogle Street. The offender was paid, however, has not completed any work. The victim was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Aug. 13

Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Abuse Instrument/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: While on a traffic stop on Willard Street, an officer located suspected drugs, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia. The offender has been identified and charges are pending.

Aug. 8

Theft of Motor Vehicle: At 5:39 a.m., dispatch received a call from the City of Fairfield Police Department advising that they had located a van belonging to the Washington Court House City School District in their jurisdiction. They further advised that the cylinder/steering column had been broken, and a male fled from the vehicle when they attempted contact.

Domestic Violence/Unlawful Restraint/Criminal Damaging: At 4:44 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute at 115 E. Kennedy Ave. Upon arrival, the offender had already departed. Officers spoke to the victim, who made a claim of domestic violence. The victim claimed that the offender had held her against her will and damaged her iPhone. The offender was later located in Greenfield and subsequently arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail.

Aug. 6

Possession of Drugs: At 2:55 p.m., officers responded to Dairy Queen in reference to a male acting erratically. When officers arrived, the male ran westbound and was apprehended after a short foot chase. The male was found to be in possession of a suspected illegal drug and had warrants for his arrest.