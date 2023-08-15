Miami Trace’s Brooklyn Riggs hits a return during a first singles match against Waverly Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace High School tennis team began the 2023 season with a home match against the Waverly Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Waverly won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs lost to Blossom Smith, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Caitlin Davis fell to Claire Morrison, 4-6, 1-6.

At third singles, Kearra Anthony lost to Jada Osborne, 2-6, 1-6.

Miami Trace won both doubles matches against Waverly.

Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper defeated Kindra Barker and Selina Halko at first doubles, 6-3, 7-5.

Audrie Musser and Macy Mahorney won the second doubles match by forfeit.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Miami Trace played at Hillsboro.

Hillsboro won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Scarlett Studebaker, 6-3, 6-0.

Caitlin Davis lost at second singles to Aly Johnson, 1-6, 8-6, 1-6.

At third singles, Lily Waddle lost to Jenna Hart, 0-6, 3-6.

Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper lost at first doubles to Kallie Sharp and Keyle Johnson, 4-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Audrie Musser and Macy Mahorney beat Natalie Tharp and Adalyn Gaines, 6-2, 6-4.

Miami Trace was scheduled to play at Jackson on Aug. 15, at Greeneview on Aug. 16 and at Chillicothe on Aug. 22.

Miami Trace will host Washington Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.