The Miami Trace Local School District held its very first Back to School Bash on Friday. Students enjoyed a multitude of games and activities, including “BashBubble Mania.” Students attempted to knock staff members into the dunk tank at the Bash. Pictured is Casey Enoch, Learning Center director, taking a turn on the dunk tank. The Washington Fire Department provided a blow-up safety house to educate young students on fire safety. Submitted photos “Score a goal on your PE teacher” was also played during the Bash. Here, students try to score on Jim Hatert. Retired bus driver Bill Marting was on hand for the Back to School Bash. United Way provided school supplies through their “Stuff the Bus” initiative.

Miami Trace Local Schools held a Back to School Bash on Friday to celebrate students’ return to campus.

“We had a wonderful turnout for our first time hosting the Back to School Bash – reviving the former Rally in the Alley event,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser.

From an informational standpoint, the district arranged stations under a large tented area. Families visited the information stations to gain insight from many sources which included: individual school buildings, registration, school nurses, mental health partners, transportation, parent and booster clubs, technology department, and food service.

First responders lined the boulevard, visiting with Miami Trace families and students, while also providing valuable and interactive learning opportunities. The Washington Fire Department, for example, provided a blow-up safety house to educate young students on fire safety.

Staff volunteers oversaw numerous games and activities such as “score a goal on your PE teacher,” yard jenga, face painting, large scale twister, dodgeball, cornhole contests, bubble zone and the infamous dunk tank. United Way provided school supplies through its “Stuff the Bus” initiative, which school officials were excited to provide for students as they arrived at or departed from the Bash.

Local food trucks and vendors provided delicious dining options throughout the evening.

“The event was full of fun, laughter, and memory making for Panthers of all ages,” said Pittser.

At 5 p.m., student groups performed at the stadium. The Marching Panther Pride and the MT cheerleaders (all levels -varsity, junior varsity, junior high, and youth) performed, followed by Meet the Team announcements at 6 p.m. The evening closed with the football scrimmage between Miami Trace and Unioto. The boys and girls soccer teams were unable to attend as they were competing in season openers at Westfall.

“We would like to thank our Panther families and the MT school community for a fantastic night,” Pittser said. “The weather was perfect and the company was enjoyable. We would also like to send a huge shoutout to our staff workers, volunteers, and Student Services Coordinator Mrs. Kylie Lanman. Without all of these people, we could not have hosted such a special event for our children and youth. It was a great way to celebrate our students’ return this Wednesday, August 16.”