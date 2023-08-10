Rocky Jones makes the catch for Washington during a scrimmage against Amanda-Clearcreek Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at Gardner Park. The Blue Lions open the season on Friday, Aug. 18 at home against the London Red Raiders at 7 p.m. Photos by Mary Kay West Washington Blue Lion defenders get after the ball-carrier from Amanda-Clearcreek in a scrimmage at Gardner Park Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

