It’s been a very busy summer in the Carnegie Public Library children’s department. We’ve met, read with, learned with, and played with hundreds of families and children over the past few months. As part of our mission to engage, educate, and entertain the children of Fayette County, we offer as much as we can during summer to meet families’ needs.

There were 296 children registered for our summer reading challenge. Most used the online tracking system, Beanstack, but many also logged their reading on paper. Children were challenged to read 10 or more books this summer, as well as attend library programs. As of this writing, 99 have completed the challenge and come to the library for a package of coupons as a reward.

Books, of course, are a large part of our offerings, but definitely not the only thing we do. Thanks to a grant from Fayette Travel and Tourism, we hired three professional entertainers. Professor Tony brought his juggling act to perform at Grace United Methodist Church. This was also the venue for The Cooking Caravan’s “Come to Your Senses” game show. Crystal Clear and her travelling science show visited for the second year in a row and taught about circuits and forces at Belle Aire Intermediate School.

The library offered preschool storytimes three times a week in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. The biggest event for preschoolers was our annual Party in the Park, which featured the acting out of books, as well as a craft, face painting, and other games.

For school age children, we presented a wide variety of programs. STEM camps were three-day camps teaching science. The programs included building cranes with Legos, making ice cream, learning about the sun with a solar science kit borrowed from the State Library of Ohio, as well as a full lesson about making ethanol, presented by scientists from Valero Renewables. Discovery Camp is a two-day camp for kids to learn about nature. Children learned from experts about Ohio mammals, trees, BB gun shooting, water safety, nature crafts, pollinators, and much more.

Artistic children were invited to create many projects with us. Seventy-five take and make craft kits were distributed each for Father’s Day and for Shark Week. Creativity Camps were three-day camps with multiple projects each day. Two of the more exciting projects from Creativity Camp were the cardboard city, which took up much of our public area, and tiny art paintings. The tiny art canvases are currently on display in the children’s department. Because many children were turned away due to the high demand of these programs, we held an Encore Creativity Camp in early August.

We met families at businesses and government offices for Fayette Field Trips. A huge thank you to Jay at Midland Acres, the firefighters at the Washington Fire Department, Sandy at the Court House, Jason at the Fayette County Engineer’s Office, Michelle at Kroger, and Dennis at Vermeer Heartland for sharing and showing what they do every day.

In between all of these camps, field trips, and preschool storytimes, we found time to fit in garden times, game days, completion of a 4,000 sticker collaborative poster, and the annual Bike Bash. Staff from Adena Health created a unique program: We Are All Made of Goo, which taught children about respiration, digestion, circulation, and health. One of the most popular events of the season was the weekly scavenger hunt, where families would try to locate two stuffed animals from a photo taken in town. One hundred eighty-six kids took selfies at the required destinations, and two won the actual stuffed animals in a drawing at the end.

It takes more than just the library to accomplish so much, and we are indebted to many businesses and individuals who donated, assisted, and collaborated with us. Thank you to Fayette Travel and Tourism for providing money to bring in outside entertainment. Thank you to our teen volunteers, Flora, Pia, Allison, Sydney, and Andy. Thank you Brigitte Hisey, of Fayette Soil and Water, and Elizabeth Mayo, from Deer Creek Lake US Army Corps of Engineers, for organizing nature and garden programs. Robyn Hadden and St. Catherine’s Manor hosted the bike bash, which began at Grace Community Church.

Local donors of prizes include Frisch’s, Modern Woodmen, Prime Meats and Deli, Fayette County Family YMCA, Le Ella Lanes, Streetside 62, Epifano McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, and Sonic. Prizes were also donated by the Cleveland Browns, King’s Island, Cincinnati Observatory, Young’s Dairy, The Ohio Renaissance Festival, Ohio State Fair, and Ohio State Parks.

Two grand prizes were given to readers who completed the program. Special thanks to Roller Haven for donating many coupons and prizes, including a classroom skating party. Special thanks also to Adena Health System for donating two bikes and a Fitbit for a child, teen, and adult reader.

While the Summer Reading Program has ended, we provide fun and educational programs year round, and we are here to encourage reading and early literacy at every opportunity. Families are encouraged to visit the library throughout the year.