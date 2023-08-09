WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 8

Roderick F. Croy Jr., 36, 413 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B, domestic violence, unlawful restraint, criminal damaging.

Aug. 7

Tyler L. Isaac, 29, Sabina, Clinton County failure to appear warrant.

Ronald S. Canter, 62, 678 Robinson Road Lot 29, failure to control.

Whitney Downing, 29, 904 Briar Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Hannah Dunihue, 25, Sabina, domestic violence.