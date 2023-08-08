Washington High School girls tennis coach Olivia Wayne and boys tennis coach Brian Ream cut the ribbon to inaugurate the new tennis facility on the WHS campus Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Washington High School junior Jillian Frederick returns a shot during her first singles match against Circleville’s

The new tennis courts at Washington High School were used for the first time in the season-opening match against Circleville Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

John Pfeifer, pastor of The Gathering Place, offered an opening prayer.

Washington City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Tom Bailey and the district’s treasurer, Becky Mullins, also gave remarks.

The new head coach of the Lady Lions, Olivia Wayne and boys head coach Brian Ream, cut the blue ribbon with an oversized pair of scissors, marking the beginning of a new era in the athletic history of Washington High School, now having six brand new tennis courts on campus.

As for the match, it went 5-0 in favor of Circleville.

At first singles, junior Jillian Frederick lost to Madison Jarrell, 3-6, 2-6.

At second singles, sophomore Kate Bailey lost to Kaylah Huggins, 3-6, 4-6.

Senior Desaray Williams fell to Cora Wilson, 0-6, 0-6.

In the first doubles match, senior Siddhi Patel and junior Sam Dallmayer lost to Alexis Dyke and Alivia Dyke, 1-6, 0-6.

At second doubles, juniors Adysun Bartruff and Gretchen Reed fell to Julia Sturgill and Lillian Sheets, 2-6, 3-6.

Washington will host Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson Thursday at 4:30 p.m.