Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Morgan E. Roberts, Jamestown, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark E. Slye, Cincinnati, Ohio, 92.70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander S. Ward, Columbus, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle M. Campbell, 3803 Bush Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Noelle Ziebro, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patrick J. Cartier, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Joseph A. Smakula, Akron, Ohio, 103/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Reece D. Dillon, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cory J. Ramp, Freetown, Indiana, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Donald L. Gochenour, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher L. Marquez, Dayton, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cole M. Yuellig, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Griffin D. Quinn, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Adrian L. Oliver, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Natasha E. Hamilton, Mayflower, Arkansas, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brad M. Armstrong, Naperville, Illinois, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary Griggs, Englewood, Florida, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zequan E. Higgins, Galloway, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keith A. Tutweiler, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer Joyce, Lakewood, California, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Krin N. Jordan, 410 Peddicord Ave., Apt. B, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, fined $30 and costs.

Katherine Mendoza Ayala, Antioch, Tennessee, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aricka D. Sturgill, 3475 Staunton Jasper Road S., Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jackson Wood, 171 E. Park St., Westerville, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hiteshkumar Parekh, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zakyah A. Williams, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Danisuka Peralta Zuaznabar, Fairfield, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Curtis Connell, Medina, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Josephine M. Coyle, Springboro, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sean M. Ayers, West Chester, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Gary S. Osborne, 8 Hali Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey N. Workman, Wilmington, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Beverly K. Bick, Waverly, Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vu Nam Hung Tran, Hendersonville, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Katelynn N. Naud, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isaac K. Noamah, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paul D. Cooper, Kenton, Ohio, child restraint, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Colin Dunn, Newfane, New York, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $144, case was waived by defendant.

Leon Rizal, Hamilton, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob S. Noe, Hillsboro, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelsey J. Nemjamin, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy A. Vandercook, Loveland, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maureen A. Wetula, Cleveland, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy N. Portis, Columbus, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rusty L. Carmack, Wilmington, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Raymond M. Picard, Portland, Connecticut, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alicia Winberg, Pickerington, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffani J. Pierce, Clarksville, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica R. Powell, Fayetteville, Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony E. Defrank, Branchville, New Jersey, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michele L. Evans, 704 Ghormley Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew Kirk, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jitbahadur Magar, Snellville, Georgia, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Carson A. Harboldt, Parma, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jamee N. Imperati, 902 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and court costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operators license by Aug. 1, 2023.

Jamee N. Imperati, 902 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.