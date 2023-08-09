Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Morgan E. Roberts, Jamestown, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Mark E. Slye, Cincinnati, Ohio, 92.70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Alexander S. Ward, Columbus, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Michelle M. Campbell, 3803 Bush Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.
Noelle Ziebro, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Patrick J. Cartier, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.
Joseph A. Smakula, Akron, Ohio, 103/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.
Reece D. Dillon, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Cory J. Ramp, Freetown, Indiana, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Donald L. Gochenour, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Christopher L. Marquez, Dayton, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Cole M. Yuellig, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Griffin D. Quinn, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Adrian L. Oliver, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Natasha E. Hamilton, Mayflower, Arkansas, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Brad M. Armstrong, Naperville, Illinois, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Zachary Griggs, Englewood, Florida, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Zequan E. Higgins, Galloway, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Keith A. Tutweiler, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jennifer Joyce, Lakewood, California, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Krin N. Jordan, 410 Peddicord Ave., Apt. B, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, fined $30 and costs.
Katherine Mendoza Ayala, Antioch, Tennessee, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Aricka D. Sturgill, 3475 Staunton Jasper Road S., Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jackson Wood, 171 E. Park St., Westerville, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Hiteshkumar Parekh, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Zakyah A. Williams, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.
Danisuka Peralta Zuaznabar, Fairfield, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Curtis Connell, Medina, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.
Josephine M. Coyle, Springboro, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Sean M. Ayers, West Chester, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Gary S. Osborne, 8 Hali Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jeffrey N. Workman, Wilmington, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Beverly K. Bick, Waverly, Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Vu Nam Hung Tran, Hendersonville, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Katelynn N. Naud, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Isaac K. Noamah, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Paul D. Cooper, Kenton, Ohio, child restraint, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Colin Dunn, Newfane, New York, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $144, case was waived by defendant.
Leon Rizal, Hamilton, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jacob S. Noe, Hillsboro, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kelsey J. Nemjamin, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Timothy A. Vandercook, Loveland, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Maureen A. Wetula, Cleveland, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Amy N. Portis, Columbus, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Rusty L. Carmack, Wilmington, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Raymond M. Picard, Portland, Connecticut, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Alicia Winberg, Pickerington, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tiffani J. Pierce, Clarksville, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jessica R. Powell, Fayetteville, Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Anthony E. Defrank, Branchville, New Jersey, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Michele L. Evans, 704 Ghormley Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Andrew Kirk, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jitbahadur Magar, Snellville, Georgia, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Carson A. Harboldt, Parma, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jamee N. Imperati, 902 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and court costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operators license by Aug. 1, 2023.
Jamee N. Imperati, 902 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.