Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

July 24 – 330 S. Main St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a powerline down across the roadway. FD found one (1) line broken away from the pole and in the roadway with a second low-hanging line still attached at both ends and impeding the flow of traffic at the time of arrival. FD established a safe area, controlled traffic, determined both lines were telecommunication lines and requested barricades from the Washington CH Street Department to divert the flow of traffic. FD assisted street department personnel with removing the hazard.

July 24 – 708 Campbell St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an individual burning a couch. FD found light smoke visible flame coming from a large piece of furniture on top of a fire pit at the time of arrival. FD extinguished the fire and advised the occupant of the burning riles and regulations.

July 24 – 860 Damon Dr.

FD was asked by a neighbor to check the residence for carbon monoxide. Occupant reported no detector present. FD investigation did not detect any carbon monoxide and advised the occupant to consider purchasing one.

July 24 – 870 Damon Dr.

Received call from occupant reporting the carbon monoxide detector beeping, requesting the residence to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any carbon monoxide and determined the detector malfunctioned. FD advised replacing the unit.

July 23 – 912 Damon Dr.

FD was requested for a CO check. The caller advised the alarm sounded briefly and then reset. The smoke and CO alarm was installed new within the past week. FD checked the residence for carbon monoxide with a four-gas meter and none was found.

July 22 – 720 Pearl St.

FD responded to lines down in the roadway. FD checked the area for safety. FD determined the downed line was communication cable. FD removed the line from the roadway and cleared the scene.

July 22 – 3109 SR 41 NW

FD was requested to assist Fayette County EMS

July 21 – 82 MM US 35 W

FD received station tones for a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. FD arrived on scene and was on standby to assist other agencies.

July 21 – 5452 Blue Road

FD received station tones for a tanker and grass truck from station 400. FD assisted station 400 on a field fire.

July 20 – 618 Rawlings St.

FD received station tones for a possible structure fire. FD arrived on scene of 2 stories residence with smoke showing and coming from the back of the residence. Members of the FD asked bystanders if everyone was out of the house, while another member made his way to the back of the house. When the FD member got to the back of the house, he found the back door was open and had smoke throughout the first floor. FD made their way through the house and found a small fire in the first-floor bathroom. FD members extinguished the fire with a water fire extinguisher. FD used a fan to remove the remaining smoke from the house. Members of the FD made sure that the fire did not get into the ceiling, walls, and crawl space. FD investigated the cause of the fire and found that it had started in the bathroom in the area between the sink and wall, where the hot water heater was sitting. The cause of the fire is undetermined at the time of the investigation. During FD’s investigation they found that there was only one breaker for the house and that it had tripped off, and that the power for the house was only hooked to one leg of the service coming to the house from the pole. FD contacted Fayette County Sheriff to get the electric company there to remove the meter. FD had water to the residence shut by the water company and a member of the FD shut the gas off at the meter. FD stayed on scene until the electric company got on scene, so FD could advise the electric company of their findings and remove the electric meter.

July 20 – 375 Glenn Ave.

FD received station tones for an alarm activation with water flow. FD arrived on scene and found the alarm system activated, FD member looked through the building and could not find any reason for the alarm to have been activated. Employees of the building advised FD that the employees of the sprinkler company were on their way back and that they had been working on the system. FD had to leave before the system was reset, for a possible structure fire. FD made contact with the maintenance person later in the evening and he advised FD that the alarm was reset.

July 19 – 703 S. Fayette St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general smoke alarm, zone six (6) within the residence. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted several individuals out front of the residence at the time of arrival. The owner advised smoke from the grill located on the front porch and under the overhang set-off the detector just above and inside the front entry door. Occupants advised there was no problem at the time.

July 19 – 912 Damon Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting the activation of a carbon-monoxide detector, occupant requesting the residence to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any carbon-monoxide, nor did it detect any gas leaks). FD determined the alarm sequence indicated “end-of-life” and advised the occupant the unit needed to be replaced. FD also checked and tested the operation of smoke detectors.

July 19 – Columbus Ave. And Blackstone St. Intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four (4) wheels in the Northbound lane of traffic, with one (1) facing East and the other facing North and no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD established a safe working area by defensively positioning the apparatus, confirmed there was no entrapment or injuries, controlled traffic and checked both vehicles for safety.