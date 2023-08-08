A variety of tomatoes from Bridgeview Gardens are available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — More tomatoes are maturing and coming to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market now that it is August.

Sweetcorn, green beans, a variety of potatoes, along with ground beef, brats, cookies, and crocheted baby essentials will also be available. A new food truck in the area, Flip Daddiez Food Truck (featuring steak burgers and hot dogs), is also scheduled to be in the TSC parking during market hours.

This Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products). Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Slicing tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, new potatoes, peppers, and more.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

GERHARDT/KING FARMS (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): Super sweet bi-color corn, green beans, cherry tomatoes, big tomatoes, red, white and Yukon Gold potatoes, zucchini and yellow squash.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, ginger, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter and peanut butter jumbos.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.