Polls opened on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for registered voters at the South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House. Volunteers are happy to help at the Grace Community Church in Washington Court House for citizens to vote; (left to right) head organizer, Valerie Mckinney, Connie Zoodsma, Debra Woods and Charolette Meeks. Voters are welcomed at the Mahan Building located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Early voter numbers were much higher than usual in Fayette County ahead of Tuesday’s special election. A total of 1,769 early votes were cast, according to the Fayette County Board of Elections, including mail-in ballots and those that showed up in person to vote early.

Issue 1 — the only issue on the ballot — asks eligible Ohio voters to consider an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio proposed by a two-thirds majority of the Ohio General Assembly.

The amendment, if approved, would elevate the standards by which the Constitution of the State of Ohio may be amended. If approved, any newly-proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot must receive at least 60 percent of the vote to be approved.

Additionally, any initiated petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after Jan. 1, 2024 must contain the signatures of at least 5% of the eligible voters residing in each county of the state.

Finally, the amendment specifies that new signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio once it has been filed with the Secretary of State on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

If passed, the amendment will be effective immediately.

“We are thrilled with the turnout so far. People are really taking this serious,” said Fayette County Board of Elections Chair Robin Beekman.

Beekman spoke about the turnout at the polls as of Tuesday morning.

“We are having a very good voter turnout. Jeffersonville had over 100 voters show up this morning at the polls and that’s a lot. The last special election we had in August had an 8% voter turnout. We are already over 10%, so this is going to be a big turnout.”

Beekman said that she expects at least a 25% voter turnout for this special election.

Stay with the Record-Herald website —- www.recordherald.com — for results from the special election.