Washington C.H. — The first two of six Frontier Athletic Conference golf matches took place on Monday, August 7 at The Greens Golf Course. The first match was played on the front nine and was hosted by Washington, and the second match was played on the back nine and was hosted by Miami Trace.

Chillicothe won the first match with a score of 162, followed by Washington with 165, Miami Trace with 178, Jackson with 188, Hillsboro with 192, and McClain with 222.

Individually for Chillicothe, junior Vincent Haller shot a 37 which was the lowest individual score overall. Junior Aidan Fischer shot a 38, senior Kaiden Koch shot a 40, senior Kaleb Elliott shot a 47, junior Jackson Oyer shot a 48, and senior Matthew Branscom shot a 49.

Individually for Washington, senior John Wall led with a 38, senior Garrett Wahl shot a 40, junior Will Miller shot a 43, senior Isaiah Wynne shot a 44, sophomore Cooper Robertson shot a 44, and senior Luke Crabtree shot a 51.

Individually for Miami Trace, senior Kaden Noble shot a 42, seniors Corbin Melvin and Brady Armstrong each shot a 45, sophomore Cade Whitaker shot a 46, senior Jonah Goddard shot a 47, and sophomore Charlie Worley shot a 55.

Individually for Jackson, senior Peyton hill shot a 45, freshman Rylan Wyant shot a 47, junior Noah Ernst and senior Logan Dummitt each shot a 48, junior Easton McGraw shot a 49, and sophomore Tristan Tipton shot a 51.

Individually for Hillsboro, junior Logan Zurface shot a 46, junior Tate Davis and freshman Conner Kelch each shot a 48, sophomore Walker Pence shot a 50, and freshman Logan Barton shot a 52.

Individually for McClain, freshman Carter Nelson shot a 50, junior Jeremy Webb shot a 56, junior Leland Ewry shot a 57, sophomore Braylon Murray shot a 59, and junior Alex Perie shot a 60.

After the first match the FAC standings saw Chillicothe in first at 5-0, Washington in second at 4-1, Miami Trace in third at 3-2, Jackson in fourth at 2-3, Hillsboro in fifth at 1-4, and McClain in sixth at 0-5.

In the second match of the day, Washington won with a score of 158, followed by Chillicothe with 162, Miami Trace with 177, Jackson with 180, Hillsboro with 185, and McClain with 212.

Individually for Washington, Wall led with a 36 which was the lowest individual score overall. Miller shot a 38, Wahl shot a 40, Robertson shot a 44, Crabtree shot a 48, and Wynne shot a 49.

Individually for Chillicothe, Fischer shot a 38, Koch shot a 40, Haller shot a 42, Oyer shot a 42, and Branscom and Elliot each shot a 46.

Individually for Miami Trace, Armstrong shot a 40, Melvin shot a 44, Noble shot a 46, Goddard and Whitaker each shot a 47, and senior Emerson Shannon shot a 50.

Individually for Jackson, Ernst shot a 42, Hill shot a 44, Tipton and Wyant each shot a 47, freshman Parker Holsteion shot a 48, and McGraw shot a 49.

Individually for Hillsboro, Barton, Zurface, and Davis each shot a 46, Pence shot a 47, and Kelch shot a 51.

Individually for McClain, Webb shot a 47, Nelson shot a 49, Ewry shot a 56, Perie shot a 60, and Murray shot a 62.

After the second match, the current FAC standings have Washington and Chillicothe tied for first at 9-1, Miami Trace is 6-4, Jackson is 4-6, Hillsboro is 2-8, and McClain is 0-10.

The next FAC match is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14 at Jackson’s home course, Franklin Valley, with a 4 p.m. start time.