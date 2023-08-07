Scarecrow 5k/10K race set for Sept. 16

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Lace up your running shoes and get ready for a memorable event that promises adrenaline-pumping fun and scenic routes through the beautiful Washington Court House bike trail. The Scarecrow 5k & 10k Race is back, and it’s time to embrace the fall spirit and race like never before, organizers said.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. beginning at the intersection of Court and Main streets.

“Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a first-time racer, or somewhere in between, this event has something for everyone,” said Debbie Bryant, president of The United Way of Fayette County. “Choose between the 5k, 10k distance, or one-mile Fun Run and challenge yourself to reach new heights. With well-marked courses and enthusiastic volunteers cheering you on, it’s an experience you won’t forget.”

Here’s what participants can look forward to, according to Bryant:

Family Fun: The Scarecrow 5k & 10k Race is all about celebrating together. Bring your loved ones, friends, and even your furry companions (on leashes) to join in the excitement. It’s a perfect opportunity to create lasting memories and enjoy a day filled with laughter and camaraderie.

Festive Atmosphere: Get into the fall spirit with the Scarecrow-themed race. Be prepared to spot creative scarecrow displays along the course, adding an extra dash of whimsy to your running experience. Don’t forget to capture those Insta-worthy moments.

Finisher Medals: All participants will receive well-deserved finisher medals to proudly showcase their accomplishments. Wear it with pride as a symbol of your determination and dedication. These are your race experiences with fellow runners. It’s a time to revel in your achievement and connect with the running community, Bryant said.

Register now and secure your spot in the Scarecrow 5k & 10k Race. Visit the website: https://tristateracer.com/race/12178 to sign up and get more information or stop into 133 S. Main St. to register in person at The United Way of Fayette County office.

“Help us spread the word,” Bryant said. “Tag your friends, running buddies, and share this post to let everyone know about the Scarecrow 5k & 10k Race. Let’s come together, embrace the autumn vibes, and make this race a roaring success.”