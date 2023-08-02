Juvenile Court holds countywide public school/governmental services roundtable

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division held a countywide public school and governmental services coordination roundtable on Tuesday at the Fayette County Center for Economic Opportunity.

Those in attendance at the collaborative event were Fayette County Children’s Services, Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, Fayette County Family and Children First Counsel, Superintendent Kim Pittser and the administrative team at Miami Trace Local School District, Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey and the administrative team at Washington Court House City Schools, and Fayette County Prosecutor Jess C. Weade.

The meeting was coordinated by Judge Mary E. King.

Topics covered included general issues regarding school safety, truancy, streamlining and coordination of student and family supportive services, mental health treatment, parenting support and accountability for at-risk juveniles and those already in the juvenile justice system.

The Court plans to continue to facilitate collaborative efforts countywide to help strengthen Fayette County children and families.