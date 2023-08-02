Washington Court House Rotary met at the Crown Room this week for its first August meeting. Guest speakers were Jesse Campbell and Jeff Bloomer (left to right), with BNI (Business Network International). BNI is the world’s largest business networking organization, whose purpose is to help its members increase their business, through structured referral marketing. Campbell and Bloomer are currently working to build a BNI chapter in Fayette County.

Photo submitted by Chelsie Baker