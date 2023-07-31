Drew Pontious had a very successful stint at this year’s Ohio State Fair. Submitted photo

Drew Pontious, of Fayette County, finished his junior fair career in grand style during the 2023 Ohio Stare Fair.

Pontious exhibited Grand Champion Fullblood Boer Doe in Junior fair, Grand Champion Fullblood Doe in Open show, Reserve Grand Champion Fullblood Doe in the ABGA Buckeye Classic, Reserve Grand Champion Fullblood Buck in the Open Show, Reserve Grand Champion Fullblood Buck in the ABGA Buckeye Classic, and was named Reserve Premier Breeder and Reserve Premier Exhibitor in the Open Show.

He also exhibited the Senior Champion Fullblood Doe in Junior fair, Open show, and Buckeye Classic as well as having the Reserve Yearling Champion Fullblood Doe in the Open Show.

Pontious will be attending Southern State Community College in the fall, majoring in aviation engineering technology and will continue to manage his herd of Boer goats on White Oak Farm.