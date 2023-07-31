Members of the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge #468 and the Jefferson Order of the Eastern Star #300 with the Fayette County Dragons baseball team. Submitted photo

The Fayette County Special Olympics program is thanking the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge #468 and the Jefferson Order of the Eastern Star #300 for hosting a spaghetti dinner on May 6 to raise money, which allowed the purchase of new uniforms and equipment.

Jerseys, hats, bats and balls were much needed items and athletes are appreciative of this donation, according to a news release. A special thank you goes out to the more than 50 individuals and businesses who assisted in this effort.

The Fayette County Special Olympics provides sports free of charge to athletes starting from the age of 8. Athletes compete in basketball, softball, track and field, cheerleading, bowling, and flag football. All funds to purchase uniforms, equipment, pay travel expenses, and fees to compete are paid for by sponsors, donations, fundraisers, and a small grant from the local United Way.

“On behalf of the athletes, coaches and all of us who support this program, thank you!” the release states.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest men’s fraternity in the world. Thirteen signers of the Constitution and 14 Presidents of the United States, including George Washington, were Freemasons. Today, there are more than two million Freemasons in North America alone, 70,000 of which are Ohio Freemasons. Today, Freemasonry is a fraternity that brings together good men from various political, social, ethnic and religious backgrounds to work to improve themselves and their communities in the spirit of brotherly love, relief, and truth.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information about any of these organizations, please visit their Facebook pages: Fayette County Special Olympics Ohio, Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge 468, and OES Jefferson Chapter #300.