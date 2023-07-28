What does the Bible say about living a long life?

It seems today that more and more people are interested in keeping in shape and living longer, healthier lives. Jogging and many health spas have created what seems to be the answer. Then we see medical advances with transplants of organs of the human body being done regularly.

Also, we have a getting back to nature diet being tried by many to insure long life and good health.

Let us read what the Bible has to say about long life.

Proverbs 10:27 says, “The fear of the Lord prolongeth days.”

I Kings 3:14, “And thou wilt walk in my ways, to keep my statutes and my commandments, as thy father David did walk, then will I lengthen thy days.”

The first commandment with promise found in the Bible is Ephesians 6:2 &; 3, “Honor thy Father and Mother; which is the first commandment with promise; that is may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777