A cool dessert for hot summer days

Hello!

Well, we all know by now how much I love desserts. With that said, this week’s recipe is a dessert.

Don’t let the name of this special pie detour you from making it, everyone gets a snicker out of the name. But it’s wonderful!

I don’t like to bake during the summer, but sometimes you just must. With this week’s recipe you don’t have to. It’s quick and easy to make and when I make it, I usually make two because one is never enough.

This recipe is very close to the “Chocolate Lasagna” recipe, just a little different and in a smaller version. If you are planning on taking it to a picnic or reunion you do want to consider making two. I also make a little card and put the name of the pie on the card, it seems to make folks giggle….

The ingredients call for heavy whipping cream, whipped. I usually just use cool whip; it saves a step and tastes just as good.

It’s a cool dessert for a hot summer day.

I made it for our Sunday dinner table and when I told my family it was “Possum Pie,” everyone looked at me like I had lost my mind, but when I cut it and served it on the little dessert plates, they were asking for more. Then I heard “I can’t believe I ate a piece of Possum Pie,” and yes, more giggles…

Possum Pie

8 Ounces Cream Cheese, softened.

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

¼ cup chopped pecans

1 ¾ cups cold whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup instant vanilla pudding mix

1/3 cup instant chocolate pudding mix

½ cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

12 to 16 pecan halves

Directions

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spoon into crust. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

In a bowl, whisk the milk, vanilla, and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand for two minutes or until soft set. Spoon over the pecans. Refrigerate for at least four hours. Top with whipped cream and pecan halves.

Enjoy!