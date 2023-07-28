On Saturday, July 22, Jenna Goddard was announced as the overall Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen following the annual competition. Pictured left to right: Fayette County Fair Queen Emma See, Fayette County Horse Queen Amberly Szczerbiak, Gus Wilt (second place), Jenna Goddard (2023 Showman of Showmen), Libby Johnson (third place), Eric Taylor (fifth place), Michael Schappacher (fourth place) and Fayette County FCS Queen Claudia Fuller.

Submitted photo