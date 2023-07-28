The Fayette County Fair was last week and it has always been a highlight of Fayette County. The strength of our fair is that we are an agricultural county and the 4-H is a joy for the kids from both the farm and the city. Miami Trace and Washington City schools participate together. They have a common experience every year as they clean their stalls and cages, demonstrate their showmanship, and parade their animals before the judges. Then comes the pay-off: sale day. Thursday and Friday evenings people, businesses, and various organizations bid on the animals and the kids receive money that can be used to further their education. Their work is rewarded.

There are valuable life lessons that are learned through this process. Animals take daily care. They have to be fed and watered and worked so that they will be ready to be shown. It is something that cannot be put off, just as many things in our life cannot be put off if we want to live an abundant life. To succeed in life we must make right choices daily. These choices must be made on biblical principles if they are to give us a prosperous and blessed life.

Jesus addressed this in Matthew 7: 24-27. “Whoever hears these sayings of mine and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: and the rain defended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on the house; and it did not fall because it was founded on the rock. Now everyone who hears these sayings of mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: and the rains descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall.”

Every structure starts with a foundation. Life is also structured with a foundation. If that foundation is constructed on truth, it will weather the storms of adversity, disappointments, and false promises. We live in an imperfect world filled with imperfect people, yet so many of us do not give any thought to a firm foundation that will mold our very perception of what life inevitably sends our way. Look to the word of God.

John 8:32, “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

