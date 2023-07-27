The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.co.

NEW

S.R. 771 Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on July 31 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 771 between S.R. 138 and the village of Leesburg. S.R. 771 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

UPDATED

SR.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began June 12 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between New Vienna Road and Mullen Hill Road. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of July 27. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

ONGOING

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement — Work began July 10 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 41 between Birch Lane and the village of Greenfield. S.R. 41 will be closed for 60 days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28, S.R. 138, and U.S. 35. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

S.R. 134 Bridge Replacement — Work began July 5 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 134 between Leonard Road and S.R. 131. S.R. 134 will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 131 and S.R. 138. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 41 Resurfacing — Work began June 20 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between the Adams County line and the Pike County line. S.R. 41 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for this construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 73/Mad River Road Safety Improvements — Work began April 17 for an intersection realignment at the intersection of Mad River Road and S.R. 73. Mad River Road is closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Mad River Road, Powell Road and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing — Work began April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023. Work is on U.S. 50 between Spickard Road and Fenner Road. Work on S.R. 73 between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line.

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began March 13 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic. Remaining traffic impacts may include short-term temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement — Work began June 5 for a culvert replacement on S.R. 73 between Deadfall Road and Smart Road. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of July 11. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 753 Culvert Replacement — Work began May 31 for a culvert replacement on S.R. 753 between Winegar Road and Snake Road. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of July 12. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated Completion: Summer 2023.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.