Luke Bennett’s grand champion turkey sold for $1,800 at the Fayette County Fair Friday, July 21, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Robin’s Nest; Beekman Farms; Fayette County Republicans and Barker’s Towing. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald River Havens’ reserve champion turkey brought $1,000 at the Fayette County Fair Friday, July 21, 2023. The buyers were listed as: WDC Group; Country Dogs Day Spa; Gustin Seeds; Ranchers Roast Beef; First State Bank; Bower Family Farms; Domtar Paper; Doug and Jenny Coe; Havens’ Landscaping; Sevens Ag; Melvin Stone; Concord Township Trustees and 5/3 Bank. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

