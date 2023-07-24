Community Calendar

Free Evening at the Jeffersonville Pool – July 25

Jeffersonville Pool 42 Colonial Drive, Jeffersonville

Join the Jeffersonville Pool for a free fun family-friendly evening on July 25, 6-8 p.m. All are welcome.

Pelotonia Fundraiser – July 29

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave., Washington Court House

Join Fayette County Pelotonia Riders at 5 p.m. at Streetside 62 for live music, food, drinks, silent auction and a live auction. All proceeds benefit cancer research at the Ohio State James Center through Pelotonia.

Ohio Tax Free Weekend and Food Truck Rally – Aug. 4-6

Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd, Jeffersonville

Join Destination Outlets for Ohio Tax Free Weekend and annual Food Truck Rally. Ohio Tax Free Weekend – Aug. 4 – 6 find great deals at the mall. Food Truck Rally – Aug. 4 – 6 in the parking lot facing I-71. Enjoy super savings and delicious food all weekend long.

Airport Runway Run 5K – Aug. 5

Fayette County Airport, 2770 State Route 38 NE, Washington Court House

Join the Fayette County Airport for its sixth-annual 5K Runway Run. Walk, run, stroll the runway and stick around for a pancake breakfast. Registration begins at 7 a.m. All proceeds benefit Kamp Dovetail & Honor Flights. Registration details to come.