State Rep. Bob Peterson

COLUMBUS— State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) announced Monday that Southern State Community College will receive a grant to increase security measures on campus.

The college will receive more than $142,000 to upgrade entrance and exit door security throughout the campus’ main building, according to a news release.

“All of our schools, including colleges and universities, will benefit from increased safety measures and security support in their buildings,” said Peterson. “Through this grant, Southern State is getting the help they need to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.”

Funding for the college comes from Governor Mike DeWine’s 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly.