Most people go through times of not knowing from day to day, week to week, and even year to year what they will or will not be doing. We may not know the outcome of many things we are dealing with. In this journey of life, we are many times in uncharted waters and that is not an easy place to be.

Before the days of GPS, we could use written directions someone had given us to get around the country. If we have incomplete directions, we can get lost. You cannot always count on someone giving you the right advice. We might have used an atlas or paper map to help us figure out the road we needed to take to our destination. But if a map was going to work you had to know where you were at the time so you could pinpoint a starting place.

In modern times we have found that if we had a telephone we could use it to talk to someone who could help us; but what if all you got was an answering machine? We have all had to deal with uncertainty in one form or the other, and it can be very troublesome not knowing what is coming next.

The good news is, that even though there are always things we need to figure out, there is a way to deal with those things. The Creator of all things has left us instructions and a road map for life.

Jesus said in John 16:13, “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come.”

Jesus also said in Luke 11:28, “blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it.”

God’s word is written in the bible which is our road map and instruction for life and it is available to all of us.

The Apostle Paul said in Romans 1:16, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek.”

The Jews were the first to hear the truth of the gospel, then it was given to the Gentiles, which together makes up the entire human race.

