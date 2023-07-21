‘A people pleaser’ dessert

Hello!

With the warmer weather, I don’t want to use my oven any more than I must. However, I still want dessert!

This week’s recipe is a quick and cool dessert that’s perfect for a hot summer day.

This is an old recipe that I have used for years. I’m going to assume you can still buy Dream whip like the recipe calls for. But if you don’t find it, just substitute a tub of Cool Whip. That’s what I’ve always used. It makes it a little quicker to do and it’s just as good. But if you feel adventurous and want to try dream whip, just read the directions, and make it according to that.

I have also used black raspberry, blackberry and strawberry pie filling for the topping. Cherry isn’t my favorite, but I have made it with cherry pie filling. It’s just a matter of your choice.

If this is something you are going to take to a cookout or a picnic, don’t allow it to set out long. Keep it refrigerated as much as possible. Cream cheese and cool whip don’t last long in this heat.

This recipe is a people pleaser, you won’t have to worry about it lasting long, not to mention it’s worthy of a Sunday Dinner table dessert, it tastes like you fussed over it but didn’t.

Cherry Delight

Crust

1 package of crushed graham crackers, or about 1 ½ cups already crushed.

1 stick of butter (melted)

½ cup sugar

Mix the above ingredients well and press into a 13×9 inch pan.

Filling:

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese softened

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 envelope of Dream Whip

Directions:

Mix the dream whip according to instructions on the box, set aside.

In a separate bowl mix cream cheese, lemon juice and confectioners’ sugar, then add to the dream whip. Mix well, but gently.

Pour over the gram cracker crust.

Top with a can of pie filling of your choice.

Refrigerate immediately.

Enjoy!