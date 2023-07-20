WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 18

Aggravated Menacing/Discharge of Firearm/Tampering: At 4:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Vine Street and Elm Street in reference to a person with a gun. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised while walking with his girlfriend, they got into an argument. During the argument, the offender discharged a firearm. Officers located the offender nearby, who later admitted to discharging the firearm and then putting firearm inside a sewer. The offender was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: At 10:15 p.m., officers made contact with the victim, who advised that his vehicle had been stolen. The victim thought this vehicle was repossessed, but advised that he is still receiving notices for it to be repossessed. A report was completed.

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to 629 Harrison St. in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim and witnesses. The victim advised that the offender made threats of physical harm. A warrant was clerked for the offender. Later, the offender was taken into custody and transported to jail.