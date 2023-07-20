WCH Connect GMRS forum to be held next week

Dr. John C. Nestor, of Washington Court House, will be providing an informative Q&A on the upcoming WCH Connect GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service) efforts for the community.

The presentation will be held in the meeting room at Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St. The same presentation will be offered on Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m. and again, on Thursday, July 27 at 4 p.m.

Dr. Nestor is an experienced former law enforcement and safety officer with the passion to continue growing and expanding Washington Court House into a more connected, prepared, and safe community, according to a news release. WCH Connect is a community initiative to better connect to radio systems within the town.

“You don’t have to know how to use or have radios. (But that’s welcome, too as it is a shared hobby by many!),” said the news release. “It’s not a business. Supporting the volunteer-based program is a way to support and be informed on updates. Supporting a community GMRS radio connection is really beneficial.

The release continues, “The effort helps ensure our safety during emergencies or when communication cell towers are down due to storms, emergencies, or unexplained circumstances.

“Secondly, it creates connection from WCH to surrounding cities and resources that already have more connected radio systems (and are already willing to connect/support!) Most importantly, supporting something important to making WCH more safe and connected.”

The community is invited to to this free information session. For more information, contact Dr. Nestor at [email protected].