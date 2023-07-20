Delaney Roberts won the grand champion market lamb prize at Wednesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair market lamb show.
Corbin Melvin (right) won the reserve champion market lamb prize at Wednesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair market lamb show. He is pictured with his brother, Weston Melvin.
