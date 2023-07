The overall grand champion market hog winner at Wednesday’s market swine show was Zander Ivey. He is pictured, holding his banner, along with Pork Queen Emily Reeves, show judge Joe Grinstead, Pork Princesses Kendall Bickett and Emma Bower, and his family. Photos by Elizabeth Clark The overall reserve champion market hog winner at Wednesday’s market swine show was Balen Helsel. From left to right, Pork Queen Emily Reeves, Paisley Evans, show judge Joe Grinstead, Balen Helsel, Frankie Helsel, Pork Princesses Kendall Bickett and Emma Bower, Kristen Helsel, and Scott Evans. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Aubrey Ferguson and Emma Hoppes showing their market barrows. Photos by Elizabeth Clark

